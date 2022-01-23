Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $8.47 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.