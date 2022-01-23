Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0633 per share by the bank on Monday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLF. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

