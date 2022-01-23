American Express (NYSE:AXP) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Head to Head Contrast

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 19.54% 28.48% 3.67% MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18%

American Express has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Express and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $36.09 billion 3.41 $3.14 billion $9.57 16.59 MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Express and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 1 9 6 0 2.31 MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

American Express currently has a consensus price target of $184.40, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than American Express.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Express beats MoneyLion on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

