Bitradio Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Bitradio has a total market cap of $58,073.77 and $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003427 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.63 or 0.00579303 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,854,312 coins and its circulating supply is 10,854,308 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

