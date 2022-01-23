BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.85 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $87.85 million and $4.11 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.72 or 0.06977327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,695.15 or 1.00074299 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003444 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

