Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $259,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,349,000 after purchasing an additional 188,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 40,004 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

