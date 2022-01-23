Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NYSE NNN opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

