Bridgefront Capital LLC Grows Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,448,000 after purchasing an additional 141,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 92.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 215,777 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE MHO opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

