Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 22.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 81.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Crane by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Crane by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Crane by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

NYSE:CR opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

