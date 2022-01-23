Bridgefront Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.41 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

