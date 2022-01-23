American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 11.81% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $42,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

