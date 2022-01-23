American Century Companies Inc. Has $44.08 Million Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,231 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of BRP worth $44,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in BRP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BRP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in BRP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $2,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

