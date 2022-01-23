Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,578 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 104.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $646,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of MO opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

