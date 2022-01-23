Aviva PLC Has $20.70 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $20,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Xylem by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 251,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Shares of XYL opened at $107.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

