Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,499 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

