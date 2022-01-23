Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 1.6%

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 158 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.16). Approximately 143,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 81,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50 ($2.19).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £158 million and a P/E ratio of 26.33.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile (LON:FNX)

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

