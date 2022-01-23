Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRHLF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

