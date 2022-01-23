Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $278.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of KHNGY opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.