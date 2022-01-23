Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $126.62 Million Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 186.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Shift4 Payments worth $126,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 525.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 46.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.00. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

