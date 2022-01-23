Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Fortive worth $113,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $153,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 84.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after buying an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,439 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.76 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

