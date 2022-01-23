Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.63

Record plc (LON:REC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.63 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($1.02). Record shares last traded at GBX 75 ($1.02), with a volume of 124,160 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £149.29 million and a P/E ratio of 20.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Record’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In related news, insider Steve Cullen acquired 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,597.28 ($13,094.94).

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

