De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $168.83

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.83 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 148.80 ($2.03). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.05), with a volume of 207,639 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.72 million and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 168.83.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

