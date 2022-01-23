XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $141.25

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.25 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 139.50 ($1.90). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.90), with a volume of 78,991 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPS. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.87) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.61) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.19 million and a PE ratio of 35.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.