Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

