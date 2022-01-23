Bank of The West Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of The West decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.6% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 62,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.