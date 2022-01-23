AppCoins (APPC) One Day Volume Tops $421.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1,119.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $4.78 million and $421.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00045163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006278 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 243,833,565 coins and its circulating supply is 243,833,564 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.