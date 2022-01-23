YooShi (YOOSHI) Market Capitalization Tops $175.32 Million

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One YooShi coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YooShi has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. YooShi has a market capitalization of $175.32 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.83 or 0.06994118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.80 or 0.99952368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.

