Validity (VAL) Market Capitalization Tops $15.77 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Validity coin can now be bought for $3.52 or 0.00009863 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and approximately $128,201.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003449 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.57 or 0.00579573 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00018502 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,493,470 coins and its circulating supply is 4,486,893 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.