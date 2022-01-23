Ares Protocol Price Tops $0.0133 on Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $804,943.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.83 or 0.06994118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.80 or 0.99952368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

