KBC Group NV Buys New Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

