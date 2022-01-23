Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Primoris Services worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 199,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Primoris Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 452,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

