AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $12,697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 91,815 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $9,591,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,142 shares of company stock worth $16,191,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $133.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

