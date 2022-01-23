Swiss National Bank Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Camping World were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after buying an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 101.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Camping World by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWH stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

