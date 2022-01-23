American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of Albemarle worth $57,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $889,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,904,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $212.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.23. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.