American Century Companies Inc. Buys 79,993 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.42% of Accel Entertainment worth $50,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 171,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 144,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 83,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 640,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.18. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $65,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,234 shares of company stock worth $2,490,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

