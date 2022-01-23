Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,273 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.59% of Life Storage worth $55,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after buying an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.