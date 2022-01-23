American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,356 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Arcosa worth $52,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Arcosa by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

ACA opened at $47.86 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.