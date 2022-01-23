People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

