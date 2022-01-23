People s United Financial Inc. Sells 965 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

