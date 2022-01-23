NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $271,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.

NYSE:AMT opened at $244.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.33. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

