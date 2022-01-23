NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $164.76 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

