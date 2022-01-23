NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

