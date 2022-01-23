Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 840 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,323 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

