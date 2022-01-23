Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Masimo by 16,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 231,254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 324,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,712,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

