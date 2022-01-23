PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.97.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.