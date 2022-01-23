BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$135.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$135.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOO. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of DOO opened at C$95.70 on Thursday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$84.01 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The firm has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$108.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.11%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

