Analysts Set HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Target Price at $60.60

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. On average, research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

