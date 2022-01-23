Zacks: Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TILE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth about $39,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interface by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 2,035.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Interface by 22.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

TILE opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Interface has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $778.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.