Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $29.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Project Angel Parent stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

