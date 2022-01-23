Analysts Set The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Price Target at $268.33

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDRLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equity Research raised Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Pareto Securities raised Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDRLF opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

